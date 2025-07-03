Series of explosions were heard in Konotop. Attack by "Shaheds"
Explosions are heard in Konotop, Sumy region.
This was reported by the mayor Artem Semenikhin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
It is known that the city is under attack by drones.
The air force reported that a group of UAVs was moving towards the city.
