Series of explosions were heard in Konotop. Attack by "Shaheds"

The shelling of Konotop on July 3, 2025. What is known

Explosions are heard in Konotop, Sumy region.

This was reported by the mayor Artem Semenikhin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that the city is under attack by drones.

The air force reported that a group of UAVs was moving towards the city.

