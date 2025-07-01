Day in Sumy region: two wounded, Russians shelled 28 settlements, Sumy and Shostka districts suffered most

Yesterday, 30 June 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled the territory of Sumy region. There are wounded civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, 1 person was injured in the Seredyno-Budska community as a result of shelling from MLRS. In Myropilska community, 1 person was wounded as a result of artillery shelling.

During the day, from the morning of 30 June to the morning of 1 July 2025, Russian troops fired more than 70 times at 28 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region.

Most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

Read more: Occupiers strike Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy region: two injured

What did the occupiers use to attack Sumy region?

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, UAV drops of explosive ordnance and MLRS. Thus, it was recorded over the day:

more than 20 UAV drops of explosive ordnance;

up to 30 strikes by KABs;

almost 10 strikes by MLRS.

The enemy also attacked the territory of Sumy region with FPV drones and UAVs.

"Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: private houses, 1 apartment building, an educational institution, and a car were damaged in the Seredyno-Budska community," the statement said.

Read more: Defense forces advance near Oleksiivka, push enemy further from Sumy – General Staff

During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 56 people from the border communities.