Ukraine can produce up to 10 million drones each year - Umerov

The Ukrainian defense industry is capable of producing up to 10 million drones a year with proper funding.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"Our industry is already capable of producing up to 10 million drones a year. With proper funding, we can produce even more modern weapons," Umerov said.

According to him, the state is ready to support companies in finding partners in Ukraine, attracting investment, and establishing joint ventures. This includes cooperation within the Ramstein format.

"The initiative of arms production in cooperation with our partners in the Ramstein format should combine Ukrainian technologies with the production capacities of partners to scale up the production of everything necessary for the Defense Forces," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine and "Ramstein" countries launch joint weapons production program - Umierov