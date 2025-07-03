Explosion rang out in Odesa. Ballistic missile threat

An explosion rang out in Odesa during an alarm. The city is under ballistic attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and a high-speed target towards Odesa.

Later, an explosion was rang out in the city.

Mayor Trukhanov reported the movement of an enemy reconnaissance drone towards Odesa.

Read more: MFA after drone attack on Odesa: Russia will not stop. Decisive support is urgently needed