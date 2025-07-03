Explosion rang out in Odesa. Ballistic missile threat
An explosion rang out in Odesa during an alarm. The city is under ballistic attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and a high-speed target towards Odesa.
Later, an explosion was rang out in the city.
Mayor Trukhanov reported the movement of an enemy reconnaissance drone towards Odesa.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password