ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10308 visitors online
News Shelling of Odesa Explosion in Odesa
2 199 10

Explosion rang out in Odesa. Ballistic missile threat

Explosion in Odesa on 3 July 2025. What is known

An explosion rang out in Odesa during an alarm. The city is under ballistic attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and a high-speed target towards Odesa.

Later, an explosion was rang out in the city.

Mayor Trukhanov reported the movement of an enemy reconnaissance drone towards Odesa.

Read more: MFA after drone attack on Odesa: Russia will not stop. Decisive support is urgently needed

Author: 

shoot out (13912) Odesa (961) Odeska region (703) Odeskyy district (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 