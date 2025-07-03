MFA after drone attack on Odesa: Russia will not stop. Decisive support is urgently needed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on international partners to urgently support Ukraine after another Russian drone attack on Odesa.

This is stated in the post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has carried out another brutal attack on Odesa, as a result of which five civilians were injured, including a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy... This is another war crime in the framework of Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Russia will not stop as long as it has the ability to carry out massive strikes, and that is why Ukraine needs more support: "We urgently need the strong support of all our partners to put pressure on the aggressor and end this war."

As a reminder, on the night of July 2 , Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defense, there was damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones: six people injured, including two children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS