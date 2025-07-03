Russian army in south reduces assaults but significantly intensifies shelling – Defense Forces

The enemy is regrouping in the south, actively using aviation, and preparing for new assaults.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn during the "My Ukraine" broadcast.

"Today, although the enemy conducted fewer assault actions in the southern direction, they have increased the number of artillery shellings, MLRS strikes, and significantly ramped up kamikaze drone attacks. Additionally, the enemy intensified the use of aviation. Over the past day, the enemy struck with unguided air-launched missiles on the right bank of the Dnipro River, targeting the settlement of Kozatske in the Kherson (Prydniprovske direction), and is actively using GABs against Kamianske," the spokesperson noted.

He added that the situation in the south remains "quite unsettled," although there are currently fewer assaults.

"The enemy is regrouping forces and assets to launch intensified assaults but continues active combat operations, including shelling and strikes against the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure," Voloshyn concluded.

