Commander of National Guard’s "Burevii" Brigade Zadorozhnyi awarded Hero of Ukraine title

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Anton Zadorozhnyi, commander of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Burevii" within the 1st Corps of the National Guard unit "Azov."

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the National Guard.

Colonel Zadorozhnyi has commanded his unit since 2023. He has proven himself a skilled and experienced commander during offensive and defensive operations involving the brigade. In June 2024, he was awarded the President of Ukraine’s Distinction, the "Cross of Combat Merit."

The head of state also honored 45 Azov fighters who returned from captivity.

