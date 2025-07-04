Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,024,210 people (+1120 per day), 10,988 tanks, 29,865 artillery systems, 22,946 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,024,210 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1024210 (+1120) people
- tanks - 10988 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 22946 (+10) units
- artillery systems - 29 865 (+50) units
- MLRS - 1428 (+1) units
- air defence systems - 1191 (+0) units
- aircraft - 420 (+0) units
- helicopters - 340 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43303 (+205)
- cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)
- ships/boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- vehicles and tank trucks - 53999 (+112)
- special equipment - 3925 (+3)
