ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12646 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 654 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,024,210 people (+1120 per day), 10,988 tanks, 29,865 artillery systems, 22,946 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,024,210 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1024210 (+1120) people
  • tanks - 10988 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22946 (+10) units
  • artillery systems - 29 865 (+50) units
  • MLRS - 1428 (+1) units
  • air defence systems - 1191 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 420 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43303 (+205)
  • cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 53999 (+112)
  • special equipment - 3925 (+3)

Watch more: Border guards burned down occupiers’ "Grad" with drones. VIDEO

втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (9541) Armed Forces HQ (4233) disappearance (28) liquidation (2549)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 