Drones launched massive attack on Moscow and Moscow region: major fire broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 4 July, Moscow and the Moscow region were again attacked by drones. Eyewitnesses reported thick smoke over the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

A series of explosions occurred in particular in the Moscow region - in Sergiyev Posad. This was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of the Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, on his Telegram channel.

The drones had previously hit the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which is part of the Kremlin's military machine.

According to the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies, Petro Andriushchenko, the drone attack disrupted the operation of the local power substation, and the city and the surrounding area lost power supply.

Watch more: Drones attacked "Energia" company in Yelets, Lipetsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS





