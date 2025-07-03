Drones attacked "Energia" company in Yelets, Lipetsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 3 July, drones massively attacked the Lipetsk region. The city of Yelets also came under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Residents of the city reported powerful explosions and serious damage on the territory of PJSC "Energia".

The company is one of Russia's largest producers of chemical power sources. The plant's products are widely used in various sectors, including the defence industry, civil aviation, maritime transport and the energy sector.

The plant also produces batteries for "Iskander-M" operational and tactical missile system, sea-launched cruise missiles and a range of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company is subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, Japan and several other countries.

Residents of the city have reported serious damage to the plant in local chat rooms. We are waiting for confirmation from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As a reminder, on the night of 23 May 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, hit "Energia" PJSC in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region.

