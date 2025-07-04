Stopping US arms shipments will help Putin achieve his goal in war against Ukraine - WSJ

While U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of arms supplies to Ukrainians, Russia is using this opportunity to increase its ground offensives and bomb cities across Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

In a conversation with Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made it clear that he does not intend to listen to the US president's calls to end the war and that his goals remain the same as during the invasion. According to journalists, the U.S. decision this week to stop supplying weapons to the Ukrainians will greatly help Putin achieve his goals.

According to the WSJ, Putin's strategy is aimed at breaking Ukraine's ability and will to fight a war by increasing pressure on its military and civilian population. Now, Ukraine faces a summer of merciless attacks from Russia, and Trump's efforts to achieve peace have stalled.

Recent events have strengthened Russia's confidence that it can outlast Ukraine and its supporters in a war of attrition. Ukraine will have to save material resources, a move that is likely to accelerate Russian successes on the battlefield. Russia is stepping up its air strikes on Kyiv and other cities, which is leading to an increase in civilian casualties, damage to buildings and exhaustion of residents, the publication notes.

"But seizing territory may not be the most important goal for Russia at this stage of the war. Instead, some analysts say, Putin wants to "grind down" his smaller neighbor's troops and equipment and undermine support from civilians and the West," the WSJ emphasizes.