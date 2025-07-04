US senators initiate investigation into Trump: he has not imposed sanctions against Russia for five months

Three US Democratic senators, Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons, have initiated an investigation into the reasons why the administration of President Donald Trump has not imposed new sanctions against Russia for almost 5 months.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Hill.

"Instead of taking clearly available steps to pressure the aggressors, President Trump is doing nothing and we will be investigating this missed opportunity to push for an end to this war," the senators said in a joint statement.

The senators argue that since the beginning of Trump's second term, the US has not imposed any new sanctions on the Kremlin. They also claim that some sanctions against Russia over the war with Ukraine have been eased.

Democrats believe that the Trump administration's inaction allows the Russian president to continue the war.

"On top of halting key assistance to Ukraine, President Trump has blocked regular updates to our sanctions and export controls for five months and counting — enabling a growing wave of evaders in China and around the world to continue supplying Russia’s war machine," the senators believe.

In the appeal, the Democrats called for the immediate reinstatement of the sanctions regime, regular updates of the lists of individuals and companies associated with Russia, and coordination of these steps with European allies.

"The only way to secure a just and lasting peace is to demonstrate resolve alongside our G7 [Group of Seven] partners and show Putin that the costs will only increase so long as he continues his brutal assault," the senators emphasise.