Trump discusses lifting energy sanctions against Russia - Politico

The Donald Trump administration is in dispute over the possible lifting of energy sanctions against Russia.

According to the publication, US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff is in favor of lifting restrictions on the Russian energy sector. He believes that this could open up new opportunities for American investors in Europe. Instead, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum insists on maintaining pressure to weaken Moscow's position in the European market and increase U.S. energy exports.

Politico notes that Moscow is reportedly already in talks with Washington about the possible resumption of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, offering Americans access to energy projects.

Such talks are alarming in the EU. A senior EU official told Politico that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are "trying to divide the European energy market" and create zones of influence on the continent.

