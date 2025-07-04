Enterprise producing warheads for "shaheds" in Moscow region hit - General Staff

An enterprise that manufactures warheads for Shahed-type attack drones was hit in the Moscow region.

This is reported in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As part of reducing the enemy's ability to conduct air strikes, on 4 July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck JSC 'FRPC Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry' (Sergiev Posad, Moscow region, Russia)," the statement said.

The company produces, among other things, thermobaric warheads for "Shahed" UAVs and is an important link in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"It has been confirmed that our munitions hit the target directly. A fire and heavy smoke were recorded in the area of the facility.

The results of the destruction are being clarified," the General Staff added.

