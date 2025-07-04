At night, drones attacked Rostov region of Russian Federation: explosions were heard in Azov and two districts. VIDEO

On the night of 4 July, drones attacked the Rostov region. Azov, as well as Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts, were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the acting governor of the region, Yury Slyusar.

Russian telegram channels report that the Azov optical and mechanical plant in the city of Azov, Rostov region, was probably attacked. Locals report that the plant has been hit by air strikes, and they have counted more than 20 UAVs in total.

In the village of Dolotinka, Millerovsky district, a two-storey eight-apartment building was damaged: a floor slab collapsed. A pensioner woman, a former teacher, was killed, Slyusar said.

