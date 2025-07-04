ENG
Republican Congressman Bacon to Trump: Putin is mocking you, it is time to change strategy

Putin is mocking Trump. Congressman Bacon’s statement

Member of the US House of Representatives Don Bacon called on Donald Trump to change his strategy towards Russia.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Mr President, your policy towards Russia is not working. While we negotiate, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities," Bacon emphasised.

The congressman believes that it is time to change strategy.

"We and our allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth and we need the toughest sanctions. Putin is mocking you and America," he added.

