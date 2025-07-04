ENG
News Shelling of Kupiansk
Russians hit centre of Kupiansk: woman killed, two more people wounded

Strike on Kupiansk

Today, on 4 July, Russian troops attacked civilians in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and some wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed.

Two more people reportedly sustained explosive injuries - a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The victims are hospitalised, and doctors are stabilising their condition.

