Russians hit centre of Kupiansk: woman killed, two more people wounded
Today, on 4 July, Russian troops attacked civilians in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and some wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed.
Two more people reportedly sustained explosive injuries - a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The victims are hospitalised, and doctors are stabilising their condition.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password