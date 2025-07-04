Day in Kharkiv region: five residents, including pregnant woman, injured in enemy attacks. PHOTO

Over the past day, the enemy attacked two districts of Kharkiv region: Kupiansk and Izium. Five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

38 unguided aerial missiles;

8 KABs;

12 "Geranium-2" UAVs;

1 "Lancet" UAV;

1 "Molniya" UAV;

2 fpv drones;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

A Russian drone hit a VAZ-2108 on the road in the Vilkhuvata community. A 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were injured.

In Savyntsi village, a drone strike damaged houses, power lines and a car. A man sustained bodily injuries. A 22-year-old pregnant woman with an acute stress reaction was taken to hospital.

In the afternoon, Russians attacked the private sector of the village of Boini in the Borivska community of Izium district with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the hit, a residential building and outbuildings were on fire. The fire covered an area of 150 square metres. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. A total of 12 rescuers on 2 fire trucks and a medical team from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.

An explosion occurred in the village of Vyshneve, Izium district, injuring a local resident. The man, born in 1969, found an explosive object in a field and brought it home. During careless handling, the munition detonated. The victim was injured. Law enforcement is establishing the circumstances of the incident.

