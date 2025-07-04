Russians hit centre of Kupiansk: woman killed, three more people wounded (updated)

Today, on 4 July, Russian troops attacked civilians in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and some wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed.

Two more people reportedly sustained explosive injuries - a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The victims are hospitalised, and doctors are stabilising their condition.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: five residents, including pregnant woman, injured in enemy attacks. PHOTO

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that around 2:00 p.m. Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on a residential neighborhood in the city of Kupyansk.

According to the prosecutors, three people sustained blast injuries: a 56-year-old man and two women, aged 66 and 56.

A shop was damaged, a children’s playground was hit, and windows were blown out in several apartment buildings.