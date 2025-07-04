Russians attempt to expand pressure along Oskil River and occupy Ambarne and Zarubynka – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Milove in Kharkiv region, along with numerous forest belts west and south of the settlement, attempting to cross the Oskil River.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"These actions are intended to support the enemy’s offensive on the western bank of the Oskil River. It is likely that in the coming days an attack on Bolohivka and/or Odradne can be expected to expand the pressure along the Oskil River," they noted.

Near Milove, on one hand, there has been no large-scale offensive, but on the other hand, territory has been lost, and the Russians, buoyed by morale, are attempting to advance toward Ambarne and Zarubynka, the project explained.

"Overall, it is no secret that our main areas for receiving reserves are quite different sectors, so units in this operational-tactical zone are forced to find new forces out of nowhere, while the enemy is slowly but steadily building up," DeepState added.

Read more: 148 clashes on front in day. Almost third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP