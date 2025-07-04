ENG
Russian strike causes blackout at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP – Ministry of Energy

On July 4, Russian occupiers caused a blackout at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy press service, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the enemy struck a power line connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP to Ukraine’s unified power system.

This line allows the plant to maintain its own needs to ensure radiation safety levels.

Minister Herman Halushchenko called it "another act of nuclear terrorism by the Russians."

Recall that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has experienced a full blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of blackout.

