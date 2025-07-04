Russians attacked Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with GAB: one man killed
An 84-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that the Russians dropped a guided bomb on Prymorske. The enemy attack destroyed a private house and caused a fire.
"The elderly man died on the spot," the statement said.
