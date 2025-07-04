Enemy attacked 42 times in Pokrovsk direction, 162 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, as of 10 p.m.:00, 136 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces launched four missile strikes and 55 air strikes, employing 15 missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,496 attacks on positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 occupiers` assault attempts since the start of the day, with one more engagement ongoing. Additionally, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 205 attacks on positions of our forces and populated areas, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched eight assaults on our units’ positions near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kamianka, and toward Kutkivka. Four engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks.

Read more: AFU strike Russian army command posts in temporarily occupied Donetsk region for second time this week – General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers launched 21 attacks on Defense Forces’ positions near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and toward Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults as occupiers attempted advances near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched six offensives against Ukrainian units near Dyliivka and toward Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks. Occupier aviation struck Kostiantynivka with bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, occupiers attempted 42 advances on Ukrainian positions. The enemy attacked near Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. Five battles are still ongoing. Preliminary data indicate 162 occupiers were neutralized today here, including 96 were killed. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four enemy vehicles, three motorcycles, five UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, four personnel shelters, two communication antennas, and one generator; three enemy vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted 12 breakthrough attacks near Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. Two engagements continue. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,024,210 people (+1120 per day), 10,988 tanks, 29,865 artillery systems, 22,946 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched two attacks on our defenders’ positions near Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka. The settlement of Prymorske was hit by an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, there were no significant changes.