In morning, Ruscists struck Kherson region: woman died, two more people were injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of July 5, Russians shelled Novodmitrivka with artillery and attacked Kherson. There is one dead and one wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and the Kherson CMA.

At about 6:20 a.m., the Russian army shelled the village of Novodmitrivka with artillery.

As a result of this attack, a woman of 68 years old was killed and another 48-year-old local resident was injured. Both were outside at the time of the attack.

Also in the morning, the occupants attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone. A 24-year-old Kherson woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, she suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

As a result of the shelling in the Central district, the roof of a building of an educational institution was damaged, the ceiling was damaged, and windows were smashed.

Ворог атакував навчальник заклад Херсону
Ворожий снаряд пробив дах будівлі одного із закладів освіти,

