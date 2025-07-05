Ruscists attacked healthcare facilities 1,600 times, 230 were completely destroyed - Liashko
Russia has carried out 1,600 attacks on health care facilities, 230 of which have been destroyed beyond repair.
According to Censor.NET, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said this on television
"We have already had more than 1600 attacks on healthcare facilities. We call one hospital building a facility, not a legal entity. 230 facilities are so destroyed that we will not restore them. We need new construction. And this is only what is currently under the control of the Ukrainian government. We do not yet have information about the occupied territories," Liashko said.
