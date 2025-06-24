1st Separate Medical Battalion of AFU begins operations on frontline – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that he discussed with the Commander of the Medical Forces, the Chief of the Medical Service of the Ground Forces, and the Commander of the 1st Separate Medical Battalion the possibility of scaling up the unit’s effective frontline experience.

He reviewed the report on the establishment of the 1st Separate Medical Battalion and the progress in accomplishing its assigned tasks.

According to him, "the pilot project of the 1st Separate Medical Battalion is gaining momentum."

The newly formed battalion, as a cohesive unit, is capable of fully providing evacuation and medical assistance within a designated frontline sector.

But the key mission of the unit, Syrskyi emphasized, is to save as many military lives as possible, particularly infantry, within the battalion’s area of responsibility.

As a cohesive unit, the battalion has integrated key functions:

medical evacuation, including the use of ground-based unmanned systems;

provision of emergency care (operation of stabilization points and forward surgical teams);

training and preparation of fighters directly in the combat zone.

During this period, a successful recruitment campaign has been conducted. Almost the entire battalion personnel consists of skilled volunteer doctors, the commander noted.

Currently, the recruits are undergoing the mandatory Basic Combined Arms Training Course (BCAT), while the battalion is in the phase of coordination and preparation for combat deployments.

"Considering the realities of modern warfare, the battalion has formed a separate unmanned systems company dedicated to the drone-based evacuation of wounded soldiers using ground platforms. We also separately discussed logistics support. On our part, we are doing everything to ensure that doctors and medical personnel have all the necessary equipment to operate in the combat zone," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

