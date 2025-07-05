Demchenko: Russian tactics in Sumy region do not yield results

Russian troops continue to use small group assault tactics in the Sumy region. However, this is currently not working.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we talk about the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region, which is about 550 km, then only on such a small section, within the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, the enemy uses the tactics of small assault groups. But even this tactic has not recently allowed the enemy to achieve the results it would have expected - to go as deep as possible into the territory of Ukraine, into the territory of our country, to seize the border of our state. As the General Staff has recently reported, the enemy has been restrained and stopped. We are inflicting maximum fire damage on them, and the enemy is suffering heavy losses. Every day it is dozens of killed and dozens of wounded. And these are only the results in the defense lanes of the State Border Guard Service units, which are also here together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Demchenko.

He added that in other areas of the border within the Sumy region, the enemy continues to shell, using artillery, mortars, and aircraft both at Ukrainian positions and targeting populated areas.

"In fact, Russia continues to confirm its status of a terrorist country, as the infrastructure of cities and villages is being destroyed, there are dead and wounded among the people who are in the border area," said Demchenko.

