Border guards attacked Russian vehicle and 2 communication antennas in southern Ukraine. VIDEO
Border guards in southern Ukraine used kamikaze drones to attack a Russian vehicle and two communication antennas used to coordinate enemy actions.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
