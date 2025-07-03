ENG
Border guards attacked Russian vehicle and 2 communication antennas in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

Border guards in southern Ukraine used kamikaze drones to attack a Russian vehicle and two communication antennas used to coordinate enemy actions.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

