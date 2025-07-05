Group of Bundestag MPs calls on Merz to increase aid to Ukraine - Bild

A group of Bundestag deputies from the Green Party appealed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to reconsider the amount of aid to Ukraine.

The letter to the chancellor demanding to increase aid to Ukraine was supported by Robin Wagener, Sarah Nunni, Sebastian Schaefer and Anton Hofreiter. The German MPs are not satisfied with the fact that the budget for military support for Kyiv has been increased from 7.1 to 8.3 billion euros.

Against the backdrop of Russia's new massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, members of the Bundestag insist that this amount of aid is not enough.

German MPs demand an urgent increase in aid to Ukraine both in the current budget and in the plans for 2026-2029, where the amount is fixed at 8.5 billion euros.

"Without further air defense and reliable supplies, Russian dictatorship over Ukraine becomes more likely. While Putin openly affirms that he will not negotiate and is fully committed to his military objectives, while Putin terrorizes civilians with increasingly large-scale air strikes, the U.S. government refuses to provide the aid it has already promised," the statement reads.