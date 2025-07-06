Russia produces three times more ammunition in three months than NATO does in year - Rutte

Russia is significantly ahead of NATO countries in ammunition production. In three months, Russia produces three times as much ammunition as all NATO countries produce in a year.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with The New York Times, Censor.NET reports .

"We are facing a huge geopolitical challenge. First and foremost, it is Russia, which is rebuilding itself at a pace and speed that has no analogues in modern history. It now produces three times as much ammunition in three months as all of NATO produces in a year. It's unbearable, but the Russians are working together with the North Koreans, with the Chinese and Iranians, with the mullahs, to wage this unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine. So this is where the Indo-Pacific and your Atlantic are becoming more and more interconnected," the Alliance Secretary General said.

He added that given the security challenges, NATO countries need to increase defence spending.

"So, when it comes to core defence spending, we need to increase it to 3.5%. And then, of course, all defence-related costs. We need to develop the defence industrial base. We need to spend money on cybernetics, on hybrid weapons. We need to prepare our society as a whole, not just the army. This is an additional 1.5 per cent that leads to 5 per cent. Yes, yes, this is a huge amount of money. But if we don't do this, we will have to learn Russian," Rutte added.

