Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,026,440 people (+1,180 per day), 421 aircraft, 10,992 tanks, 29,960 artillery systems, 22,956 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Army losses in June 2025

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,026,440 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1026440 (+1180) people

tanks - 10992 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22956 (+3) units

artillery systems - 29960 (+39) units

MLRS - 1430 (+2) units

air defense systems - 1192 (+1) units

airplanes - 421 (+1) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43825 (+216)

cruise missiles - 3439 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines -1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 54252 (+104)

special equipment - 3925 (+0)

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed electronic warfare station and off-road vehicle with Russians in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.

