Defence forces destroyed electronic warfare station and off-road vehicle with Russians in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Border guards operating the Steel Frontier UAV destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station and an off-road vehicle with personnel in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.
The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's channel, Censor.NET reports.
