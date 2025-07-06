ENG
Defence forces destroyed electronic warfare station and off-road vehicle with Russians in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Border guards operating the Steel Frontier UAV destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station and an off-road vehicle with personnel in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9559) State Border Patrol (1195) elimination (5432)
