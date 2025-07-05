2 774 17
Our aerial reconnaissance recorded how occupier in Orikhiv direction shot himself after seeing drone. VIDEO
Our aerial reconnaissance recorded another occupier's suicide in the Orikhiv direction. A Russian soldier shot himself when he saw a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader committing suicide was posted on social media.
