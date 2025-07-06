Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 735 occupiers’ targets over last day. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day on July 5-6, the units of the USF group hit 735 enemy targets.

This is stated in the report of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Among the defeated enemy targets:

127 units of personnel, 73 of which were eliminated;

55 vehicles and 31 motorcycles;

24 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles and 1 tank.

In addition, 27 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 18 UAV operators' takeoff points were hit.