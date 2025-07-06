ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8033 visitors online
News Drone Forces Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
540 20

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 735 occupiers’ targets over last day. INFOGRAPHICS

drones, unmanned aerial vehicle

During the day on July 5-6, the units of the USF group hit 735 enemy targets.

This is stated in the report of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Among the defeated enemy targets:

  • 127 units of personnel, 73 of which were eliminated;
  • 55 vehicles and 31 motorcycles;
  • 24 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles and 1 tank.

In addition, 27 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 18 UAV operators' takeoff points were hit.

ураження

Author: 

drone (1790) elimination (5432) Unmanned Systems Forces (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 