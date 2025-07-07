ENG
3 763 48

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,027,540 people (+1100 per day), 1,0995 tanks, 29,993 artillery systems, and 22,963 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,027,540 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1027540 (+1100) people

tanks - 10995 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22963 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29993 (+33) units

MLRS - 1432 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1192 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 44058 (+233)

cruise missiles - 3439 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 54370 (+118)

special equipment - 3927 (+2)

Watch more: Border guards burned down occupiers’ "Grad" with drones. VIDEO

Втарти ворога за добу

Author: 

Russian Army (9564) Armed Forces HQ (4246) liquidation (2556) elimination (5437)
