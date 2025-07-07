Day in Donetsk region: three districts under enemy fire, 7 dead, many wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 6 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Novyi Donbas of the Dobropillia community. A person was injured in the Pokrovsk community, 5 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A recreation centre was damaged in Sviatohirsk. In Oleksandrivka, 3 people were injured, 2 houses and 3 cars were damaged; in Holubivka, 4 houses and cars were damaged; in Mykhailivka, a house and an administrative building were damaged. In Sloviansk 2 people were wounded, 4 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, 4 administrative buildings, 18 cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka 2 people were killed and 1 wounded, a house and an administrative building were damaged; in Novohryhorivka 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, in Raiske 1 person was wounded. In Kostiantynivka, 4 people were killed and 1 wounded, 14 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a car and 5 power lines were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.













