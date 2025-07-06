Russia carried out combined attack on Kostiantynivka: four dead and one wounded, critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 6 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region several times, killing a couple and two other people, and wounding one.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at 11:00, the occupiers fired at a residential building in Kostiantynivka, using a FAB-250 with an UMPC module. Two civilians were killed in the attack . Another 63-year-old resident sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound. He received qualified medical care. It is noted that the people were on the street.

Within 10 minutes, the enemy hit a civilian car with an FPV drone with a couple in it - a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.





The damaged objects reportedly include 15 private and apartment buildings, power lines, and a car.

In turn, the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov, added that at around 14:00, the town of Kostiantynivka was shelled with cannon artillery, which damaged a critical infrastructure facility.





