Consequences of enemy attacks on Kherson region: Two dead and three wounded, civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, populated areas of the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire, as well as numerous attacks by enemy UAVs. One civilian was killed and three women were injured as a result of the attacks.

As noted, five apartment buildings and four private houses, two civilian vehicles, a garage, a shop, an educational building, and a petrol station were damaged.



Thus, the regional centres, Honcharne, Kizomys, Antonivka, Veletynske, Berehove, Sadove, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, and Havrylivka were under enemy fire.



At night, a hostile FPV drone attacked a private house in Novoraysk.

Kherson was under artillery fire. In the Korabelny district, three high-rise buildings and a private house were damaged as a result of "arrivals". In the Central district, a building of an educational institution and a garage were damaged.



In the morning, the Tavriyskiy neighbourhood was attacked by UAVs. A civilian truck and the equipment of a petrol station were damaged as a result of the ammunition dropped.

In Dniprovskyi district, a 24-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds, a head injury, and a concussion as a result of an explosive device, and a shop was damaged. Two apartment buildings were damaged after an FPV drone strike.



Novodmytrivka came under shelling, damaging a private house, killing a 70-year-old pensioner, and causing moderate injuries to a 45-year-old woman.

In the afternoon, a Russian UAV operator dropped a munition near a 21-year-old woman in the Central district. She was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and concussion.



Russians attacked a private house in Bilozerka and a civilian truck in Novoraysk with FPV drones.



Also, a 72-year-old victim who was seriously injured on the evening of 04 July in Komyshany as a result of a drone dropping ammunition died in the hospital.

A total of 13 criminal proceedings have been opened over the crimes committed by Russian servicemen over the past day. Forensic experts, explosive experts, and police investigative teams were working at the sites of hostile attacks. The consequences of each shelling are carefully documented for proper investigation.










