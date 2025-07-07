Fire broke out at ammunition storage site in Mykolaiv region. There is single detonation, - OC "South"

Today, on 7 July, at around 10.00 a.m., a fire broke out at an ammunition storage site in one of the communities of Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OC "South".

As noted, the cause of the fire is being investigated, but according to preliminary information, it is not related to enemy shelling. The fire was probably caused by the burning of dry grass. There is a single detonation.

State Emergency Service units are working at the scene. Firefighters are making every effort to eliminate the fire, the fire is localised.

"The warehouse is located outside of the settlements. There is no threat to the local population, but we ask everyone to stay in a safe place.

The command has set up a commission to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and determine the fault of the officials whose actions or inaction led to the fire. After all, every piece of material and technical equipment protects the lives and health of our soldiers on the front line," the statement said.