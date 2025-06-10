ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12193 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv region
3 191 1

Large-scale fire at industrial facility in Boryspil, caused by Russian strike, has been extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire of the Boryspil community caused by Russian shelling in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out at one of the city's industrial facilities as a result of a combined enemy strike. Firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 2,500 square metres.

A total of 104 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment were employed.

See more: Klymenko on night attack: there are dead and wounded, 19 fires broke out, 4 are still being extinguished. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil
Consequences of the attack on Boryspil

As reported, Russian attacks also damaged private residential buildings, garages and cars of civilians in Brovary, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region.

Author: 

Boryspil (32) Kyyivska region (659) fire (697) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (811) Boryspilskyy district (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 