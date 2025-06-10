Large-scale fire at industrial facility in Boryspil, caused by Russian strike, has been extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire of the Boryspil community caused by Russian shelling in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out at one of the city's industrial facilities as a result of a combined enemy strike. Firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 2,500 square metres.

A total of 104 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment were employed.

See more: Klymenko on night attack: there are dead and wounded, 19 fires broke out, 4 are still being extinguished. PHOTOS



















As reported, Russian attacks also damaged private residential buildings, garages and cars of civilians in Brovary, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region.