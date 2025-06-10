3 191 1
Large-scale fire at industrial facility in Boryspil, caused by Russian strike, has been extinguished. PHOTOS
Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire of the Boryspil community caused by Russian shelling in Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, a fire broke out at one of the city's industrial facilities as a result of a combined enemy strike. Firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 2,500 square metres.
A total of 104 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment were employed.
As reported, Russian attacks also damaged private residential buildings, garages and cars of civilians in Brovary, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region.
