Chinese electronics now predominant in Russian "Geran-2" drones – DIU

In "Geran-2" type drones that Russia uses for attacks on Ukraine, an increasing share of Chinese electronic components has been detected.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) of the Ministry of Defense, as cited by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the report, in drones intercepted in May 2025, the share of electronics from China reached 60-65%, surpassing American components for the first time. Swiss components ranked third.

The MID data indicate that in the new modifications of the "Geran," satellite antennas have been replaced—they now feature 12-16 elements, which enhances resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Additionally, 3G modems are installed that transmit the drone’s location and telemetry via Telegram bots—this allows the Russian military to analyze the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare systems in real time.

Furthermore, an increase in combat power has been recorded: the warhead weight in some drones has risen to 90 kg, and among the types of munitions are new cluster elements with delayed action. The enemy is also taking measures to improve the moisture resistance of the drone bodies and is already testing a "Geran-3" modification with a jet engine.

