Lavrov: Russia has no plans to attack European countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia allegedly has no plans to attack European countries and criticized the West for"demonizing" Moscow.

He said this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet, Censor.NET reports.

Answering a question about Western leaders' concerns about the possible expansion of Russia's aggression against other European countries, Lavrov said: "Perhaps those who make such statements know more about Russia's plans than we do. At least we don't know anything about our plans to 'attack Europe' or 'invade Europe'."

He called such assessments "manipulations in the information space" and accused Western governments of "creating an image of the enemy" to divert public attention from internal problems such as inflation, unemployment and migration.

The Russian foreign minister also accused the European Union of turning from an integration association into a "military and political bloc," which, in his words, increasingly resembles an "appendage to NATO." Lavrov called this a "dangerous trend."

