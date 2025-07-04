While the world watches Iran and admires the military superiority of the United States, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has quietly expanded his attacks towards Sumy and Kharkiv, and continues to shell peaceful cities in Ukraine. Therefore, now is the time for Europe to help Ukraine reach a fair peace agreement with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph writes about this.

"There was a false hope that after the US president apparently secured a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as well as a proposed cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, we would see him turn his fickle desire for deals back to Ukraine. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case, as the US has announced that it will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine," said Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

The analyst added that perhaps Trump's opponents are right, and the Kremlin does have some influence or leverage over the White House.

"Certainly, Trump scolded Putin like you scold a naughty but beloved child, and his close advisers seemed closer and friendlier to the Russian tyrant than the Ukrainian president who is trying to save his own nation," he emphasized.

The Telegraph's opinion, this proves once again that it is Europe that should help Ukraine reach a fair peace agreement with Russia.

"This is not unreasonable, and the combined military power of European countries far outweighs Russia's. We must act knowing that Putin respects strength and exploits weakness. Europe has the financial and industrial muscle to easily outplay the Kremlin and make it clear that they can never take over Ukraine," Bretton-Gordon said.

Read more: Europe cannot supply missiles for Patriot, so Ukraine counts on US support – Zelenskyy





