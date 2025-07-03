Europe cannot supply missiles for Patriot, so Ukraine counts on US support – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine counts on continued support from the United States.

He said this during a briefing with Mette Frederiksen, António Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state spoke about US support in the context of missile supplies for Patriot air defense systems. According to him, Europe currently lacks such capabilities.

"This is very important. And when we talk about systems, we also count on Ukrainian production. We need more funding, more resources for this. We also discussed this today," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also said he would discuss arms supplies with Donald Trump soon.

"Regarding bilateral relations with the United States and their support, I hope that maybe tomorrow or in the coming days we will talk about this with President Trump," Zelenskyy concluded.