Dutch F-35s to patrol NATO skies to protect aid to Ukraine, - Defense Ministry

Starting September 1, Dutch F-35 fighter jets will guard NATO airspace over Eastern Europe to ensure the safe delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the operation will last until December 1 and will take place in cooperation with Norway. Both countries are deploying fifth-generation aircraft as part of the Quick Reaction Alert regime, which provides for round-the-clock readiness to intercept possible threats in NATO's area of responsibility.

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans emphasized that the participation of F-35s in the patrols is a contribution to deterring Russia and strengthening European security. According to him, the F-35s will not only protect aid to Ukraine, but will also demonstrate the ability to respond quickly to any violations of NATO airspace.

"We are once again using our most advanced capabilities to protect NATO's eastern flank... In this way, we are literally keeping the Russian threat at bay. It also became clear recently in Estonia that the deployment of our F-35s is very effective against this," Brekelmans said.

The operation is coordinated by NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

