Six new electronic reports have appeared in Army+. VIDEO

The Army+ app has added six new electronic reports.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

From now on, military personnel can quickly submit reports regarding:

discharge from service after captivity;

remote education during service;

appointment to temporary duty assignment (TDA);

start of temporary duty assignment;

service extension for those deemed unfit;

change of personal data.

"All reports have a clear structure and explanations. They can be completed and submitted within minutes. The app now offers 42 types of reports, which have been submitted over 600,000 times," the Ministry of Defense added.

