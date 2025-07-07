ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11525 visitors online
News Reports in Army+
354 0

Six new electronic reports have appeared in Army+. VIDEO

The Army+ app has added six new electronic reports.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

From now on, military personnel can quickly submit reports regarding:

  • discharge from service after captivity;

  • remote education during service;

  • appointment to temporary duty assignment (TDA);

  • start of temporary duty assignment;

  • service extension for those deemed unfit;

  • change of personal data.

"All reports have a clear structure and explanations. They can be completed and submitted within minutes. The app now offers 42 types of reports, which have been submitted over 600,000 times," the Ministry of Defense added.

Read more: Military personnel submitted 500,000 e-reports via Army+ app during its first 10 months of operation

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1729) Army+ (26)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 