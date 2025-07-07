Former Russian Transport Minister Starovoit dies by suicide following dismissal by Putin (updated)

Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit took his own life in Odintsovo.

This was reported by Russian media, cited by Censor.NET.

It is known that today dictator Putin dismissed him from the ministerial post. Starovoit had headed the Russian Ministry of Transport since May 2024. Prior to that, he served as governor of the Kursk region.

Later, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed Starovoit’s death.

It was noted that the ex-official’s body, with a gunshot wound, was found in his personal vehicle.

Read more: Vice-President of Russian "Transneft" Badalov jumps out of window - Russian media