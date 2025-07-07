Explosions in Zhytomyr region: five people suspected of illegal manufacture of explosives. PHOTOS

Five people who organised the manufacture of explosives in the Zhytomyr region were served a notice of suspicion. Violation of the rules and regulations established by law led to large-scale explosions that caused casualties and damage.

As noted, it is an explosion on 2 July at the warehouse of an industrial enterprise in the village of Berezina, Hlybochytsia community. As a result, 2 people died and 83 others were injured, including 8 minors. More than 100 households, 3 petrol stations, and about 20 vehicles were damaged.

"During the investigation, it was established that the director of one of the enterprises set up an explosives manufacturing operation, involving people without the appropriate professional level and special education.

Thecompany operated without any permits, licences, certificates or other permits - in close proximity to residential buildings," the statement said.

According to law enforcement officers, due to violations of the rules and regulations established by law during the manufacture and storage of explosives, a fire occurred, which led to detonation and subsequent explosions.

As part of the criminal proceedings, searches are being conducted at the residences of officials and founders of the controlled companies.

The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion with the court to impose a custodial measure of restraint on the suspects.

According to the National Police, five suspects have been notified of suspicion in this case.

On the evening of 2 July, two explosions occurred in the village of Berezynia, Zhytomyr district, near the Kyiv-Chop motorway.

"The total amount of damage caused was over UAH 46 million. The pre-trial investigation established that in the summer of 2024, a 60-year-old resident of Sumy region, together with four accomplices, set up the illegal manufacture of mixed explosives and explosive devices with the aim of making a profit.









To do this, the entrepreneur organised the purchase and refurbishment of a former cowshed, weighbridge and warehouse in the village of Berezyniy in the Zhytomyr region. His business partner, a 31-year-old resident of Kyiv, ensured that the premises were connected to the necessary utilities and operated, and arranged for the supply of the necessary chemical components and the production and storage of explosives. Their accomplice, a 50-year-old resident of Sumy region with a degree in chemistry, developed the recipe for the explosive. He also controlled the production process and supervised employees: A 37-year-old resident of Sumy region and a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv region," the statement said.

Both workers permanently resided on the territory of the enterprise and manufactured explosives, received delivered chemical components, and performed other work.

The finished products were stored in unsuitable premises, in violation of Ukrainian legislation, without any permits, licences, certificates or other permits, in close proximity to residential buildings in the village.

According to the National Police, due to the accomplices' violation of the rules and regulations for the manufacture and storage of explosives, the premises caught fire on 2 July at around 18:00, which led to detonation and subsequent explosions with a capacity of more than four tonnes of TNT equivalent.

As a result, two local residents aged 16 and 26 were killed. Another 83 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Damage to buildings, vehicles and air pollution caused over UAH 46 million in losses.

On 7 July, investigators of the Investigation Department, with the operational support of operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Zhytomyr Regional Police and officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, served all five men with a notice of suspicion of committing crimes by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine): - illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices (Part 2 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); - illegal storage of explosives and explosive devices without a permit provided for by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); - violation of the rules for storage of explosives, which caused death and other grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 267 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Further pre-trial investigation is ongoing, including the identification of other persons involved in the illegal production. The Zhytomyr Region Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the procedural supervision. The defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 2 July, an explosion occurred near Zhytomyr. Hlybochytsia village head Serhii Sokalskyi said that the explosion occurred in the village of Berezina at the production warehouse of an industrial enterprise.