Everything must be done to prevent Putin from winning this war - Duda

Polish leader Andrzej Duda and Czech President Petr Pavel discussed support for Ukraine.

This is reported by PAP, Censor.NET reports.

The Polish leader thanked his Czech counterpart for the initiative on ammunition for Ukraine.

"It was really a great support for Ukraine. We have no doubt that Russian imperialism must be stopped and that Vladimir Putin cannot win this war. We must do everything to make this happen," Duda said.

According to him, both leaders see a big role that the European community should play in countering Putin.

Duda and Pawel believe that EU countries should mobilize to modernize their armed forces and develop their defense industry, and be "as self-sufficient as possible in this regard."

Read more: Ukraine requested MiG-29 fighters early in war, but U.S. blocked transfer – Duda