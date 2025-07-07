Russian special services are facing increasing difficulties in recruiting agents in Estonia.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Security Police Department (KaPo) Marta Tuul in a comment to the Estonian edition Postimees, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, it is significant that the Russians hired Moldovan citizens with a criminal record to organize the arson attacks on the Ukrainian restaurant and Coop store. This, according to KaPo, indicates that it has become extremely difficult for the special services to find perpetrators in Estonia.

"The main goal of these arsons is to create the illusion of ethnic tension related to Ukraine. But this is not true. The Ukrainian community in Estonia is quite united, and there is no hostile atmosphere here. Estonians still firmly support Ukraine," Tuul said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Russian services focus on finding marginalized people who are on the social periphery. However, this task is becoming increasingly difficult.

She also emphasized that Estonia has repeatedly proved its ability to quickly identify and neutralize recruited agents.